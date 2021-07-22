Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants Gulmohar sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Gulmohar sapling in Smart Garden today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day in fulfillment of his resolve. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended warm wishes and greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid.



Gulmohar is considered one of the most beautiful trees in the world. Flowers blooming in large clusters among the well-ordered leaves of Gulmohar provide a distinct attraction to this tree. In summer, instead of leaves, Gulmohar trees are laden with flowers. It is also rich in medicinal properties.





