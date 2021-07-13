Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan launches Fact Check Portal

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched the Fact Check Portal of Public Relations Department. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this portal would work to inform the general public about the status of misleading news and rumors.



Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Public Relations Shri Sheoshekhar Shukla, Commissioner Public Relations Dr. Sudam Khade, Director Public Relations Shri Ashutosh Pratap Singh and other officers were present in the portal launch program organized at Mantralaya.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the image of the government gets tarnished due to misinformation being spread about the schemes, policies and important programs of public welfare being run by the government. In relation to such news, it is necessary to immediately bring the correct situation in front of the general public. Fact Check Portal of Public Relations Department will play an important role in this important work.



How to use Fact Check Portal



To know the status of any news, visit the fact check portal Factcheck.mpinfo.org and attach the relevant news and submit it. Through the fact check portal, any such fake news, which is going on in social, print and electronic media, can be verified. After confirming the news received on the portal, along with informing the concerned, the news will also be uploaded on the fact check portal. The portal can be followed on [email protected] and Facebook/jansamparkfc. This information will be shared here as well.

