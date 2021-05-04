Madhya Pradesh CM calls for strategy strike to beat Corona

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the time for the final strike on the corona has come. For conducting the Kill Corona campaign, the government team as well as the team of villagers should be formed at the village level, who should support the government staff in the survey work. Also, after the survey, this team will cooperate in following the corona guideline if needed in future while staying in the village. The mobile numbers of the team members should also be displayed on the portal, so that there is constant contact with them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing about the Kill Corona campaign by video conference from the Chief Minister’s residence today.



Not a single infected person should be left out in survey



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is the right time to completely eradicate and control the infection through Kill Corona campaign. This is to ensure that not a single infected person remains hidden. The state of infection is constantly improving in the state as with the decrease in the number of positive cases the number of healthy people is also increasing continuously. He said that efforts would have to be made by strategizing to completely eradicate corona infection. Work will have to be carried out for the survey of each village and house under the Kill Corona campaign. Along with the government staff, a team of local people of each village should be formed. It should include interested workers, panchayat officials, members of Jan Abhiyan Parishad and social workers of all villages. This team should cooperate, coordinate with the government staff to identify patients with corona symptoms, give them medical kits and get them checked.



Fever clinics will be set up in big villages



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in addition to sub-health centres in large villages, fever clinics should also be set up. He said that the village level teams should be formed for continuous monitoring of infection, so that even after the survey, if any person gets signs of infection, then the teams should cooperate in getting him examined, giving medical kits, making arrangements for home isolation, making transport arrangements for shifting to covid care center and hospital as per requirement. Similarly, ward wise committees can be formed in municipal and municipality corporation areas.



Extensive public awareness campaign to be conducted for Kill Corona



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan stated the need for extensive public awareness in connection with Kill Corona campaign. He said that along with the use of various mediums of mass communication, arrangements for mobile announcements should be made in the municipality, municipal corporation areas. Corona Help Centres should be set up. Public awareness should be made in connection with the campaign through beat of drums in rural areas.



Effective adherence to home isolation protocol



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the protocol of home isolation should be followed effectively. In the absence of proper arrangements at home, the infected person should be taken to quarantine centres or covid care centre with the consent of the villagers. Arrangements for basic facilities, food etc. should be made at the centre. Funds should also be arranged for this. He said that in the same way, at the district and janpad level, a team should be formed under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer, which should include MPs, MLAs, public representatives, besides social workers.

Related