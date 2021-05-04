Sonalika Remains Committed to Support India to Fight Back; Initiates Vaccination Drive in April’21 to cover 100% of its workforce of employees

Hyderabad :The fresh, harsh wave of Coronavirus cases has again bought back the testing times for almost every stakeholder of the society. Alike last year when the first Covid-19 pandemic wave hit the country, Sonalika Tractors has again been at the forefront in supporting its employees, channel partners and its staff to remain fully secured from the pandemic in 2021. As a responsible corporate entity, Sonalika Tractors has already taken the full responsibility to arrange and bear expenses related to Covid-19 vaccination of its entire workforce including Pan India employees, channel partners and their teams. It is of utmost priority at Sonalika Tractors to safeguard its family from the pandemic and support India fight back to challenge Covid-19 wave.

Sonalika Tractors has already administered over 5,400 vaccines & counting at April’21 at its Hoshiarpur facility. The vaccination drive will continue at the plant and also at Pan India level in May’21 until the 100% of Sonalika employees and channel partners as well as their teams will be fully vaccinated. Moreover, Sonalika’s teams remain fully committed to develop robust quality products for the farmers across the globe and support them with our superior quality service for maximum uptime of our advanced technology powered products. Overall, Sonalika has sold overall 9,130 tractors in April’21 and has registered a staggering 851% domestic growth, thereby beating industry growth of est. 436% by a significant margin.

Sharing his thoughts on the tough prevailing conditions, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “India is witnessing one of the worst times in its history and it is time that we all join hands together to support our country rise up again. Today, everyone’s health is of prime importance and vaccination would help to win the war against the current challenging situation, where sales stands today to be secondary.

As a responsible corporate entity, we have initiated vaccination drive last month targeting to cover each and every employee, channel partner and their team to win over the current, tougher 2nd wave of the pandemic.

All expenses related to this vaccination drive to cover 100% workforce will be taken care by Sonalika. Even during the pandemic times last year, Sonalika Tractors had pioneered various initiatives which powered the company to emerge as the fastest growing tractor brand in the industry in FY’21, surpassing annual industry growth.”