Vaccination for 18+ to start from May 5 in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that the Corona curfew should be strictly enforced in the districts of the state where the infection is high. In any case, we have to break the chain of infection there.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination of people above 18 years of age is being started in all the districts of the state from May 5. On the first day, only those people will be vaccinated who will register themselves on the portal first. Due to the limited number of vaccines, only a limited number of people will be able to get the vaccine. Vaccination will be done as soon as the state receives the dosages of the vaccine.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state through video conferencing from his residence today. Ministers in charge, in-charge officers and all concerned were present in the video conferencing.



There should be enough beds for treatment



During the district-wise review, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that adequate beds should be ensured in Jabalpur for the treatment of corona. Jabalpur has a total of 4906 active patients, with a 7-day average positivity rate of 29% and a recovery rate of 86%.



Set ambulance rates



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave clear instructions that it should be ensured that private hospitals do not charge more than the prescribed fee for treatment. Ambulance rates should also be determined.



Take strict action against those who put the wrong message and those who spread the illusion



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that strict action should be taken against those who put wrong messages on social media etc. and spread confusion.



Free diet service plan



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang informed that a free food service scheme is being started for the corona patients admitted in hospitals in Bhopal in collaboration with social organizations.



Newest episodes of Corona in Indore



The district-wise review found that a maximum of 1805 new cases of the corona has been reported in Indore. 1673 in Bhopal, 1096 in Gwalior, 711 in Jabalpur, 355 in Ratlam, 330 in Rewa, 325 in Ujjain, 278 in Mandsaur, 252 in Sidhi, 248 in Satna, 240 in Dhar, 233 in Sagar, 223 in Anuppur, 220 in Shivpuri, 216 in Narsinghpur and 205 new cases have been reported in Tikamgarh.



Corona patients can be vaccinated 4 to 6 weeks after recovery



Additional Chief Secretary Health Mr. Mohammad Suleman said that according to the guideline, after getting healthy from the corona, after 4 to 6 weeks the corona vaccine can be administered. There is no harm in it.

