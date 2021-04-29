Madhya Pradesh CM appeals to break the chain of corona infection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the corona can be conquered only by breaking the chain of corona infection. The state has moved from number 7 in the country to number 11 in the active cases. But we will have to be careful as it is not known when corona will change its form.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was having a virtual discussion today with Covid Ministers in-charge, Commissioners, Collectors, Inspectors General of Police, Superintendents of Police and members of Crisis Management Group in the districts regarding Corona control.



Rate of positive patients declines – recovery rate improves



The strategy



Sampling, testing of all patients and report in 24 hours.



Regular monitoring of home isolation.



Establishment and operation of Covid Care Centres.



Adequate availability of beds, oxygen, injections and medicines in hospitals.



Covid vaccination of more and more people.



Strict observance of corona curfew.



Measures to increase immunity against disease.



Public awareness, Kill Corona campaign.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the rate of positive patients in the state is continuously decreasing. On Tuesday, the rate was 22.76 percent, which has declined to 21.71 percent today. Along with this, there has been a steady increase in the recovery rate. The recovery rate of corona in the state is continuously increasing. The recovery rate was 80.41 percent on April 23, which has increased to 81.75 percent. With this, there has been an increase in the number of patients recovering, which was a total of 11 thousand 577 till yesterday. Today it has risen to 14 thousand 156. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for the first time, a decline has been observed in the active case in the state. Till yesterday there were 94 thousand 276 active cases, which has fallen to 92 thousand 773 today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that Chhindwara, Shajapur, Panna, Agar-Malwa, Umaria, Katni, Anuppur, Guna, Dewas and Barwani are the 10 districts where number of new positive cases has been declining daily.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that new positive cases are continuously increasing in some districts of the state. The cases are increasing continuously in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain in the state. It is the effort of the state government that oxygen and injection can be distributed as per the requirement in all the districts.



Strictly enforce the corona curfew



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the officials in-charge that the most effective way to break the chain of infection is the Corona curfew. Motivate the public and ensure strict adherence to it. The public curfew is not a lockdown, it is a decision taken by the public to protect them from infection. He said that I am happy that about 90 percent of gram panchayats in the state have pledged to impose Corona curfew in their villages.



Give priority to Kill Corona-2 campaign



Aims



Breaking the chain of infection at any cost.



Rapid reduction of positivity rates in districts.



Creating micro-containment areas wherever the infection rate is high.



Helping people to recover in home isolation and covid care centres.



To end unnecessary movement of people by increasing the strictness in the corona curfew.



Identification of every potential patient by effective execution of Kill Corona campaign.



Ensuring availability of beds, oxygen and medicines in the hospital.



Increasing immunity of citizens against diseases.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Kill Corona Campaign-2 is being conducted in the areas of districts where the infection rate is high. The districts of Rewa, Sehore, Satna, Raisen, Datia, Anuppur, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur and Sheopur are covered under this. He said that by declaring micro-containment zones in the infection affected areas, the infection can be stopped there itself. In the survey, the potential patients should be provided with a medical kit and a brochure related to home isolation.



Home isolation and covid centres should be active



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that till date, 69 thousand patients are home isolated. The attempt should be such that there is no need to take the patients to the hospital. They should be cured in home isolation itself. Maintain a constant dialogue with them for the care of patients in the home quarantine and covid care centres. In areas where more infection cases are coming, make micro-containment zones by doing micro planning. Do not allow new cases to grow, where there is corona, finish it there.



Remdesivir injection and oxygen supply



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that follow the prescribed protocol for the use of remdesivir injection. Curb the unnecessary demand for injections. The injection should be given to those who need it and as much as needed. The districts should avoid the tendency of unnecessarily competing for supply and distribution. Make demand as much as you need.



Big oxygen plant will be set up in all divisions



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that one big oxygen plant should be set up in each division within a maximum period of 6 months. Ensure location for that. The old gas plant at Pithampur has been revamped, which will provide 30 to 32 metric tonnes of oxygen. Similar efforts have been made in Malanpur. There is oxygen in the Bina Refinery but it cannot be filled in the tanker, so hospital construction is being done there. To supply oxygen, we are getting the necessary oxygen by rail, road and air Route. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to coordinate with the Government of India.

