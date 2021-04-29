Mobilla launches ‘Har Pal Ke Liye’ lifestyle accessories products

Bhubaneswar : Commemorating their 10th anniversary, Mumbai-based Mobile Phone Accessories brand Mobilla on Saturday launched its new range of lifestyle accessories products to cater to the ever-increasing demand for digital solutions by the new age Indian populace.

At a time of this Covid 19 pandemic when digital and technology solutions have become the lifeline for people, this new range of mobile and sound accessories products will redefine people’s relationship with their gadgets and gizmos. With a tag line ‘Har Pal Ke Liye’ that perfectly captures the ethos of the new normal, the work-from-home crowd and students alike, these products will surely serve the unique requirements of people across age–groups and meet their ‘har pal ka need’ to remain connected to the outside world.

Speaking at the online product launch event, Co-founder Jignesh Shah, said, “We are at the cusp of a transformation which the world was never prepared for. Technology has come to the rescue of people. Whereas social distancing forced people to stay in isolation, technology has united them, albeit in a virtual way. Right from attending school online or working from home, to consuming content on OTT platforms, our survival now depends on digital solutions. We at Mobilla decided to launch the near-essential range of comfortable, durable, long running TWS products to help people meet their “har pal ka needs” during this difficult times of the Covid -19 situation.

Redefining the mobile and sound accessories (Electronic gadget) range in post Covid world, the new product range will find application in both work as well as personal requirements of people. This high-quality affordable range of products come with a minimum 180-days guarantee, and provides consumers with another option.

Hetal Shah, Co-founder Mobilla, said in the product launch – “ We are traditionally known as a mobile accessories manufacturer and our batteries are synonymous with highest quality and longevity. We are thankful to all our stakeholders who reposed their trust on us when we decided to launch new lifestyle accessories range like MRock, Mbuds, Clubber etc. With 80% of our products being made in India, we are confident that locally we can manufacture world-class products. The overwhelming response to the new range of products is a testament to our conviction.”

With a strong sales and service team and large network of channel partners, the brand is all set to penetrate new markets and increase its market share with the new range. The company now has a highly professional team of Marketing & Branding Experts onboard who have high exposure to the industry of over a decade. This has had a prominent influence on reshaping the brand image. We re-imagined the whole Mobilla Brand, and delivered an aesthetically pleasing orange and blue colours brand theme, which the products also wear. The new accessories products promise to become a premium quality lifestyle range for millennials, Gen Z as well as the more conservative 35-50-age bracket corporates and businessmen. Sirf ‘har pal ke liye’ hi nahin, ‘har kisi ke liye’ bhi.