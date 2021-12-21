Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Plants Black Rosewood and Bija Saplings in Smart Garden

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Black Rosewood and Bija saplings in Smart Garden today. Along with the Chief Minister, representatives of The Lion City Group, Shri Kamlesh Raichandani, Shri Kailash Sadhwani, Shri Vikas Gidwani and Shri Jitesh Sadarangani also planted saplings. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is planting saplings every day as per his resolve. In order to make tree plantation a mass movement, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants trees every day with social organisations, voluntary organisations and people working in the field of environmental protection.

The representatives of the organisation presented a picture to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on the death anniversary of Sant Hirdaram ji. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes at the feet of Sant Hirdaram ji and remembered the works done by him for the welfare of the society. The Chief Minister called for continuous expansion of activities related to the society.

The Lion City Group has been working for a long time to make Bhopal city number one in cleanliness. The organisation is also the brand ambassador of the Corporation in cleanliness. Gold coin gift has been announced by the organisation for zero waste marriage. The school fees of such children who do not have a father are paid by the institution and free medicines are also provided to the poor families. Efforts are also being made by the organisation to make citizens aware of plantation and reducing plastic use by distributing Tulsi Mata plants.

In the Corona curfew, the organisation made arrangements for cooked and raw food and water and more than 50 thousand masks and cloth bags were made and distributed to the people. The organisation also distributes blankets and warm clothes every year to the needy people in winter. Old clothes and items are repaired and distributed to the needy people.

The wood of black rosewood planted today is purple in colour. Finishing and shining are of high quality and the fibers look good. The Bija tree is rich in medicinal properties along with being environmentally important. Its wood is used for making furniture.