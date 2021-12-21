It is the moral responsibility of all of us to have a sense of public service in our conduct : MP Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi :Governor Mangubhai Patel said that it is the moral responsibility of all to maintain the spirit of public service in our conduct. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi says that everyone’s development will take place only with everyone’s cooperation and everyone’s faith. The efforts of all of us are equally important in this direction. It is the result of these efforts that a small sapling planted by the founder of Sri Aurobindo University Shri Vinod Bhandari has become a tree today. Through this along with providing better health facilities to the society he is going to start a new campaign in the direction of making the state free from sickle cell anaemia disease.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel today launched the Sickle Cell Anaemia Project at Shri Aurobindo University, Indore.He also inaugurated Sickle Cell Clinic, Ultrasound Simulator Lab and Central Clinical Laboratory in the programme. Governor Shri Patel inspected these labs located in the university campus. Founder Shri Bhandari said that through the Sickle Cell Anaemia Project, he would try to provide free treatment by adopting the tribal belt suffering from anaemia disease of the state. In this, with the participation of government, administration and society, the concept of making a sickle cell anaemia free state can be given a meaningful shape. During this Chancellor of the University all the heads and deans of the university were also present in the programme.

Governor Shri Patel informed that Prime Minister Shri Modi had started a campaign for the prevention of sickle cell anaemia disease during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He himself went to every district and tehsil of the state and made efforts to make people aware of sickle cell anaemia. A similar effort is being seen in this campaign being started by Shri Aurobindo University. The campaign will give direction to make Madhya Pradesh free from sickle cell anaemia. Governor Shri Patel congratulated and extended good wishes to the founder of Aurobindo University Shri Bhandari and all the doctors associated with the campaign.