Madhya Pradesh allows ’20 person’ strength to participate in weddings

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that now 20 persons each from the bride and groom’s side will be able to take part in marriage functions. Corona test will be mandatory for all those attending the marriage. Fresh guidelines will be issued by June 15 on the basis of the suggestions received from the Crisis Management Committees. Along with the children who were orphaned due to Corona, arrangements will be made by the government and society for the livelihood, food, education and shelter of all orphans. Our government is a sensitive government. No one will be allowed to remain helpless or in despair. Decisions regarding families rendered helpless during Corona period will be taken with sensitivity. The state government will also take a decision regarding the certificates of the persons who have died due to Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that MLAs will now be able to use up to 50 percent of MLA fund to help the needy. The state government is making such arrangements in view of the ill-effects of Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the members of the Crisis Management Committee of the districts virtually from his residence. Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri and Commissioner Health Shri Akash Tripathi were present. Presentation was given in the meeting on the current situation of Corona infection in the state and the possibilities of third wave. The members of the district level committee also gave suggestions regarding Corona control.



Ban on political, social activities and processions



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona crisis is not over yet. A third wave is likely. Caution and vigilance are required. Political, social activities, processions, and activities inviting crowds will remain prohibited. There will also be a ban on school-college, sports, events in the stadium etc.



Public -participation model remained effective



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that as a result of effective implementation of public- participation model in the state, Corona infection is under control. We have to be proactive to stop the third wave. The experiences of America, England and Singapore show that the infection did not spread where Corona-appropriate behaviour. But where the behaviour remained normal and negligence increased, the infection has started spreading again. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also sought suggestions from committee members regarding Corona infection control, opening of market and business activities and vaccination.



Crisis Management Committees worked as a team



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the infection is under control in the state. Corona control was possible due to the way of handling the crisis with responsibility, diligence and cooperation by the Crisis Management Committees at the village, ward, city and district levels. The situation is better now. Today only 274 cases have been reported. There is not a single case in 20 districts. Cases are in two digits only in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. The positivity rate has reached 0.3 percent. All this has been possible due to the hard work and public cooperation of MPs, MLAs, public representatives, voluntary organizations and government employees. This is the best example of human service. The third wave is imminent and the challenge of Black fungus remains. The work of Crisis Management Committees is not over yet. These committees have worked at the village, ward, district and city level as a team. They still have to many more responsibilities to handle.



80 thousand tests will continue to be conducted daily



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while advising people to remain vigilant, said that after 90 days of lockdown in England, Corona cases have started increasing after unlock. Under such a situation, arrangements are necessary to stop Corona wave and reduce its intensity. Therefore, 80 thousand tests will be conducted daily in the state. We are making efforts to ensure that tests should be conducted in every part of the district. Contact tracing will be done if anyone tests positive. Anyone who tests positive will be kept in home isolation or in Covid Care Center. Kill-Corona campaign will continue in the state. Treatment will be started as soon as cases of cold, cough, fever are found.



Mask is a panacea



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to control the infection and also run employment and business. Hence precautions are necessary. Crisis Management Committees will have to make rules for shopkeepers, customers and passers-by. Masks are a panacea (cure all) in the prevention of Corona, so we all have to follow the rules related to the use of masks, maintaining mutual distance, washing hands frequently and not crowding. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh should be made a model state in the country by ensuring these arrangements through public participation.



Inspire people for vaccination through message and innovation in regional languages



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while thanking Prime Minister Shri Modi for taking up the responsibility of vaccinations, said that public awareness campaign should be launched at village and ward level with the aim of motivating the general public for vaccination. Along with the use of messages, slogans etc. in regional languages, other innovations should also be made.



Committees should also play responsibility in the implementation of people-friendly schemes



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government has implemented people-friendly schemes like Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Yoddha Kalyan Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana. Crisis Management Committees should ensure full sensitivity and active implementation of these schemes at the district level.



Yoga is the basis of healthy living



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Yoga Se Nirog programme has to be expanded at village and ward level. Yoga has to be established as the basis of healthy living by motivating people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to more and more people to participate in International Yoga Day on June 21st.



Special tree plantation campaign will start from Dr. Mukherjee’s Balidan Diwas



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukerjee’s Balidan Diwas is on June 23rd and his birth anniversary is on July 6th. Therefore, a special tree plantation campaign should be carried out during this period. Trees are living oxygen plants. The more trees will be planted in the state, the more oxygen abundant the state will become.



There will be two health assistants in each village



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that training on health awareness will be given to one woman and one man in each village and three persons at each block level. These health assistants will work on awareness to prevent Corona at the village level. In view of the third wave, the state government is committed to provide adequate provision of oxygen, medicines and other essential materials to hospitals.



CM releases funds for child patient of blood cancer promptly



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan approved an assistance of Rs. 50 thousand for child patient of blood cancer in Umaria at the meeting itself. Giving information about the child affected by blood cancer, the District Disaster Management Committee of Umaria had requested to make necessary arrangements for his treatment. At this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan immediately sanctioned Rs 50,000 and directed to send the complete information about the child’s illness to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for further assistance.



Madhya Pradesh now ranks 26th in the country



During the interaction with the Crisis Management Committees, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman made a presentation on Corona scenario. It was informed that today only 274 Corona cases have been reported in the state. There is a steady decline in Corona cases in the state and the country. Madhya Pradesh now ranks 26th in the whole country. Even smaller states like Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram have more cases than Madhya Pradesh.



During the presentation it was told that in March 2020, Corona infection started affecting the country. Lockdown was imposed as precautionary measure. The peak of the first wave came 109 days post unlock, in which 97 thousand 860 cases were registered in the country in a single day on September 16. After this the cases decreased, but after four months, the cases started increasing again and the peak of the second wave came on May 6, when 4 lakh 14 thousand 280 cases were registered in a day.



Presentation of Corona situation in England, America and Singapore



The presentation also depicted the situation in America, England and other countries of Europe where the cases have started increasing again after unlock and routine life turning back to normal. Also a perfect example of Singapore was presented, where the situation is constantly under control as a result of strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and the number of daily cases is less than 100. Therefore, Covid appropriate behaviour is absolutely necessary for Corona infection control.



No cases in 18 districts



It was told in the presentation that the growth rate in the state is now 0.1 percent. The recovery rate has reached 98.3 percent. The seven-day average positivity rate is under control. Now there is no case in 18 districts of the state. There are 31 districts in which there are less than 10 cases in each district. The figure is in double in only three districts. There are 88 cases in Bhopal, 82 in Indore and 18 in Jabalpur.

Following suggestions were received during interaction with District Crisis Committees:

Priority should be given in vaccination to the people of semi-nomadic society.

After unlock, vaccination should be made mandatory for traders and employees within 18 days.

The number of family members attending marriage functions should be increased. Vaccination and testing of every person should be mandatory.

Districts should be informed about the availability of vaccines at least four days in advance.

Guidelines for festivals should be issued from the state level.

A demand from Dindori stated that the Chhattisgarh Interstate Bus Service should be temporarily suspended.

Weekly Haat Bazaars should remain closed.

Hotels to be started with 50 percent capacity.

Arrangements for drive-in vaccination should be made for the convenience of senior citizens.

Market timings should be fixed till 5 pm for crowd control.

Malls to be started with token system.

Weddings should be organized during the day time.

Paramedical staff should be given necessary training for vaccination and treatment of children in view of the third wave.

There should be control over Mrityu Bhoj .

Strict action should be taken for crowd control in public transport.

Better coordination should be ensured between government and non-government hospitals.