Madhya Pradesh empowers college students to spread awareness about vaccination and prevention from corona

Bhopal: On the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ‘Yuva Shakti Corona Mukti’ campaign has been started by the Higher Education and Technical Education Department in collaboration with Public Health and Family Welfare Department to make people aware about the Covid pandemic. Under this, teachers and about 16 lakh students of government colleges of higher and technical education will be trained in relation to ‘Covid friendly behaviour and vaccination’ and the people would be made aware about Corona through them.



Under the campaign, students in colleges in small groups will be given information about the importance of covid friendly behaviour and vaccination. These students will give information to their families and the citizens of the society in surrounding areas about the prevention of corona and benefits of vaccination.



A mobile app has also been developed for effective real time online monitoring of the campaign, through which day-to-day activities and progress of ‘Yuva Shakti Corona Mukti’ campaign will be reviewed.



In relation to the preparations for the campaign, Principal Secretary Higher Education Shri Anupam Rajan, Secretary Technical Education Shri Mukesh Gupta, state level officials of National Rural Health Mission and UNICEF provided training to the lead colleges of all the districts, principals of engineering and polytechnic colleges and district vaccination officers.





