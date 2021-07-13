Madhya Pradesh allows 100 people for marriage gatherings

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the situation of Corona infection in the state is under control. Only 18 are confirmed cases and only 296 are active cases. There is no case of Corona in 44 districts of the state. Only one or two cases remain in 8 districts. In view of this situation, the state government has decided to give relaxation in some more activities. Now a maximum of 100 people will be able to attend weddings and 50 people will be able to attend funeral. Cinema houses can be operated with 50 percent capacity. Restaurants will now be able to operate at cent-percent capacity and markets will remain open till 10 pm.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the review meeting of Corona in Mantralaya. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura were present in the meeting. All the ministers of Covid-19 core group, ministers and officers in-charge of districts attended the meeting virtually.



Impact of third wave must be neutralized



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vigilance regarding Corona infection is necessary. Cases are increasing in southern and northeastern states. Cases in Kerala and Maharashtra are not decreasing. Cases are expected to increase in August. We are committed to neutralize the third wave in the state. The ministers and officers in-charge of the districts should maintain vigilance and remain active. Public should be constantly motivated to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. Information about genome sequencing issued in the state for vigilance on Corona infection was also given in the meeting.



Out of 18 new cases in state, 8 are from Bhopal and 3 from Indore



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that special vigilance should be maintained in Bhopal and Indore for Corona infection. There is traffic in these cities from other states and there is enough traffic from Bhopal, Indore to other districts of the state as well. It was informed in the meeting that out of the 18 confirmed cases in the state, 8 are from Bhopal, 3 from Indore, 2 from Jabalpur and 1 each from Neemuch, Rajgarh, Sagar Shivpuri, Singrauli. Apart from this, there is no case of Corona remaining in the remaining 44 districts. More than 72 thousand tests are being conducted daily to monitor Corona infection in the state. On Sunday, 6476 tests were conducted in Bhopal, 9693 in Indore, 5726 in Jabalpur, 2455 in Gwalior, 1436 in Sagar, 1321 in Shivpuri, 1436 in Rajgarh, 905 in Singrauli and 805 in Neemuch.



CM will review the districts with less than 75 percent vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that cent-percent vaccination should be ensured by September. As much as 37 percent of the population above 18 has been vaccinated in the state. While 78 percent population has been vaccinated in Indore, 69 percent in Bhopal, 55 percent in Shahdol and 51 percent in Ujjain have been vaccinated. Instructions have been given to speed up vaccination in Dewas, Anuppur, Panna, Khargone, Sidhi, Umaria, Satna, Bhind and Vidisha. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the districts having less than 75 percent progress in vaccination will be reviewed separately.



25 out of 176 oxygen plants started



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the ministers and officers-in-charge should keep an eye on the necessary preparations to face the third wave. It should be ensured that there is no hindrance in the construction of the oxygen plants. It was informed that out of total 176 oxygen plants being set up in the state, 25 have started while 16 have been delivered. The operation of all the plants will start by September 15.



Proper maintenance of equipment must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the equipments made available to the health institutions at the time of Covid should be properly maintained. It should be ensured that they are used properly. A system of proper audit of the equipments should be set up. The equipments received through PM care along with CSR and personal donations have been done with a spirit of cooperation. The tools entrusted to health institutions by social responsibility and individual initiative are meant to bring relief to the suffering humanity. The state government has to maintain this trust of institutions and individuals.



No shortage of Mucormycosis medicine



It was told in the meeting that now there is no shortage of Mucormycosis medicine in the state. Only 490 active cases are remaining. Of these, there are 214 cases in Indore, 144 in Bhopal, 63 in Jabalpur, 23 in Ujjain, 21 in Rewa and 15 in Gwalior. A total of 1698 persons have been discharged.

