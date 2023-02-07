M/o Food Processing Industries, through its schemes, is helping strengthening of food processing / preservation infrastructure with efficient supply chain across the country, thereby, reducing gap between production and processing capacity & post-harvest losses

Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), through its schemes, is helping strengthening of food processing/ preservation infrastructure with efficient supply chain across the country and thereby reducing gap between production and processing capacity & post-harvest losses. MoFPI is implementing a Central Sector Umbrella scheme- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) since 2016-17. Projects completed under component schemes of PMKSY have resulted in creation of about 194 Lakh Metric Tonnes of preservation & processing capacity.

Union Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel informs Lok Sabha, in a written reply to a question, that as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, MoFPI is implementing Centrally Sponsored PM Formalization of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme since 2020-21 for providing financial, technical and business support to Micro Food Processing Enterprises and so far applications of 18472 beneficiaries have been sanctioned under the scheme. Also, Central Sector Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI), implemented by MoFPI, is targeted to facilitate expansion of food processing capacity by creating champion brands in Food Processing Sector with total outlay of Rs 10,900 Cr for a period of 6 years (2021-22 to 2026-27). A total of 180 proposals have been approved for assistance under different categories of PLISFPI.