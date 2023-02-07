National

Longest river cruise by Ganga Vilas to benefit local markets and help in providing employment in hinterland of waterways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the longest river cruise by Ganga Vilas on 13th January 2023 from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) on Ganga River on National Waterway-1 (NW-1) scheduled to reach on 1st March 2023 to Dibrugarh (Assam) on Brahmaputra River (NW-2) covering a distance of about 3200 km between NW-1 & 2 via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

The route followed by the river cruise and the cities of India as well as Bangladesh set to be covered as detailed by the cruise operator is at Annex. -1.

It would provide employment to local boat operators, hoteliers and restaurants operators to handle domestic as well as international tourists. It would also benefit the local markets i.e. handicrafts. Thus, it would help in uplifting the lives of people living in the hinterland of waterways by providing employment.

Annex. -1

The route and the places of India and Bangladesh stated to be visited –

S.N. Date Location State
Day 1 10 Jan 2023, Tue Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
Day 2 11 Jan 2023, Wed Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
Day 3 12 Jan 2023, Thu Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
Day 4 13 Jan 2023, Fri Flagging off by Hon’ble Prime Minister from Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
Day 4 13 Jan 2023, Fri Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh
Day 5 14 Jan 2023, Sat Buxar Bihar
Day 6 15 Jan 2023, Sun Doriganj Bihar
Day 7 16 Jan 2023, Mon Chirand – Patna Bihar
Day 8 17 Jan 2023, Tue Patna Bihar
Day 9 18 Jan 2023, Wed Simaria Bihar
Day 10 19 Jan 2023, Thu Munger Bihar
Day 11 20 Jan 2023, Fri Munger Bihar
Day 12 21 Jan 2023, Sat Sultanganj Bihar
Day 13 22 Jan 2023, Sun Bateshwarsthan Bihar
Day 14 23 Jan 2023, Mon Samtaghat Jharkhand
Day 15 24 Jan 2023, Tue Jangipur West Bengal
Day 16 25 Jan 2023, Wed Murshidabad West Bengal
Day 17 26 Jan 2023, Thu Matiari West Bengal
Day 18 27 Jan 2023, Fri Kalna West Bengal
Day 19 28 Jan 2023, Sat Kolkata West Bengal
Day 20 29 Jan 2023, Sun Kolkata West Bengal
Day 21 30 Jan 2023, Mon Kolkata West Bengal
Day 22 31 Jan 2023, Tue Namkhana West Bengal
Day 23 01 Feb 2023, Wed Bali West Bengal
Day 24 02 Feb 2023, Thu Hemnagar West Bengal
Day 25 03 Feb 2023, Fri Antihara (Bangladesh) Bangladesh
Day 26 04 Feb 2023, Sat Mongla (visit) Bangladesh
Day 27 05 Feb 2023, Sun Kotka Bangladesh
Day 28 06 Feb 2023, Mon Harbaria Bangladesh
Day 29 07 Feb 2023, Tue Morleganj Bangladesh
Day 30 08 Feb 2023, Wed Barisal (visit) Bangladesh
Day 31 09 Feb 2023, Thu Meghna Ghat (Dhaka) Bangladesh
Day 32 10 Feb 2023, Fri Dhaka (visit) Bangladesh
Day 33 11 Feb 2023, Sat Sonargaon Excursion Bangladesh
Day 34 12 Feb 2023, Sun Aricha Bangladesh
Day 35 13 Feb 2023, Mon Tangail Bangladesh
Day 36 14 Feb 2023, Tue Sirajganj (visit) Bangladesh
Day 37 15 Feb 2023, Wed Chilmari Bangladesh
Day 38 16 Feb 2023, Thu Rangpur Excursion Bangladesh
Day 39 17 Feb 2023, Fri Dhubri (India) Assam
Day 40 18 Feb 2023, Sat Goalpara Assam
Day 41 19 Feb 2023, Sun Sualkuchi Assam
Day 42 20 Feb 2023, Mon Pandu Port (visit) Assam
Day 43 21 Feb 2023, Tue Kolong Assam
Day 44 22 Feb 2023, Wed Singri Assam
Day 45 23 Feb 2023, Thu Silghat Assam
Day 46 24 Feb 2023, Fri Silghat (Kaziranga National Park) Assam
Day 47 25 Feb 2023, Sat DhansiriMukh Assam
Day 48 26 Feb 2023, Sun SubansiriMukh Assam
Day 49 27 Feb 2023, Mon Majuli Island (visit) – NimatiGhat Assam
Day 50 28 Feb 2023, Tue Sibsagar–Bogibeel Assam
Day 51 01 Mar 2023, Wed Bogibeel – Dibrugarh / Fly to Delhi Assam

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

