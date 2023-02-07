Longest river cruise by Ganga Vilas to benefit local markets and help in providing employment in hinterland of waterways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the longest river cruise by Ganga Vilas on 13th January 2023 from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) on Ganga River on National Waterway-1 (NW-1) scheduled to reach on 1st March 2023 to Dibrugarh (Assam) on Brahmaputra River (NW-2) covering a distance of about 3200 km between NW-1 & 2 via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

The route followed by the river cruise and the cities of India as well as Bangladesh set to be covered as detailed by the cruise operator is at Annex. -1.

It would provide employment to local boat operators, hoteliers and restaurants operators to handle domestic as well as international tourists. It would also benefit the local markets i.e. handicrafts. Thus, it would help in uplifting the lives of people living in the hinterland of waterways by providing employment.

Annex. -1

The route and the places of India and Bangladesh stated to be visited –

S.N. Date Location State Day 1 10 Jan 2023, Tue Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Day 2 11 Jan 2023, Wed Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Day 3 12 Jan 2023, Thu Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Day 4 13 Jan 2023, Fri Flagging off by Hon’ble Prime Minister from Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Day 4 13 Jan 2023, Fri Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh Day 5 14 Jan 2023, Sat Buxar Bihar Day 6 15 Jan 2023, Sun Doriganj Bihar Day 7 16 Jan 2023, Mon Chirand – Patna Bihar Day 8 17 Jan 2023, Tue Patna Bihar Day 9 18 Jan 2023, Wed Simaria Bihar Day 10 19 Jan 2023, Thu Munger Bihar Day 11 20 Jan 2023, Fri Munger Bihar Day 12 21 Jan 2023, Sat Sultanganj Bihar Day 13 22 Jan 2023, Sun Bateshwarsthan Bihar Day 14 23 Jan 2023, Mon Samtaghat Jharkhand Day 15 24 Jan 2023, Tue Jangipur West Bengal Day 16 25 Jan 2023, Wed Murshidabad West Bengal Day 17 26 Jan 2023, Thu Matiari West Bengal Day 18 27 Jan 2023, Fri Kalna West Bengal Day 19 28 Jan 2023, Sat Kolkata West Bengal Day 20 29 Jan 2023, Sun Kolkata West Bengal Day 21 30 Jan 2023, Mon Kolkata West Bengal Day 22 31 Jan 2023, Tue Namkhana West Bengal Day 23 01 Feb 2023, Wed Bali West Bengal Day 24 02 Feb 2023, Thu Hemnagar West Bengal Day 25 03 Feb 2023, Fri Antihara (Bangladesh) Bangladesh Day 26 04 Feb 2023, Sat Mongla (visit) Bangladesh Day 27 05 Feb 2023, Sun Kotka Bangladesh Day 28 06 Feb 2023, Mon Harbaria Bangladesh Day 29 07 Feb 2023, Tue Morleganj Bangladesh Day 30 08 Feb 2023, Wed Barisal (visit) Bangladesh Day 31 09 Feb 2023, Thu Meghna Ghat (Dhaka) Bangladesh Day 32 10 Feb 2023, Fri Dhaka (visit) Bangladesh Day 33 11 Feb 2023, Sat Sonargaon Excursion Bangladesh Day 34 12 Feb 2023, Sun Aricha Bangladesh Day 35 13 Feb 2023, Mon Tangail Bangladesh Day 36 14 Feb 2023, Tue Sirajganj (visit) Bangladesh Day 37 15 Feb 2023, Wed Chilmari Bangladesh Day 38 16 Feb 2023, Thu Rangpur Excursion Bangladesh Day 39 17 Feb 2023, Fri Dhubri (India) Assam Day 40 18 Feb 2023, Sat Goalpara Assam Day 41 19 Feb 2023, Sun Sualkuchi Assam Day 42 20 Feb 2023, Mon Pandu Port (visit) Assam Day 43 21 Feb 2023, Tue Kolong Assam Day 44 22 Feb 2023, Wed Singri Assam Day 45 23 Feb 2023, Thu Silghat Assam Day 46 24 Feb 2023, Fri Silghat (Kaziranga National Park) Assam Day 47 25 Feb 2023, Sat DhansiriMukh Assam Day 48 26 Feb 2023, Sun SubansiriMukh Assam Day 49 27 Feb 2023, Mon Majuli Island (visit) – NimatiGhat Assam Day 50 28 Feb 2023, Tue Sibsagar–Bogibeel Assam Day 51 01 Mar 2023, Wed Bogibeel – Dibrugarh / Fly to Delhi Assam

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.