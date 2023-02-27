L&T marks strong progress in Odisha’s infra development

Larsen & Toubro, a major Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, has achieved many milestones in the realm of building remarkable infrastructure in the country and overseas.

L&T has played an integral part in the development of world-class facilities in Odisha in the areas of educational institutions, hospitals, research centres, sport stadiums etc.

Bringing to play their experience and expertise in building defining sports infrastructure, L&T has just delivered the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha which is currently co-hosting the 15th edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup that began this month. The 21,000-seater is the world’s largest hockey stadium built in a record 15 months meeting all international specifications. Constructed on an area of 50 acres, it has one main playing field, a practice field, practice & fitness centers with state-of-the-art player change rooms, an hydrotherapy center, steam rooms, sauna and more.

Highlights of the Birsa Munda Stadium

• World’s largest all-seater hockey stadium

• The stadium is made entirely of structural steel, and the stands are completely covered with aluminium composite panelling with an expanded mesh to allow for the passage of natural light into the concourse area that helps air circulation

• Features one main playing field, a practice field, fitness centres with state-of-the-art player change rooms, a hydrotherapy centre, hot and cold plunge pools, steam rooms, sauna and more

• The architecture design provides uninterrupted view for every spectator

• Universal accessibility to 100+ differently-abled persons

• FIH-approved imported Astroturf pitches from Germany and sauna system from Spain

• Workers from across the country were involved in the making of this new international sporting destination

“We are also extremely proud and delighted to be able to meet the Government of Odisha’s requirement to complete the Birsa Munda stadium for the World Cup in time. L&T’s continuous endeavours toward the infrastructure development are a testimony to the Company’s reliability as India’s trusted construction partner” added Mr. Satish.

L&T’s significant contribution to Odisha’s Development

Over the years, L&T has undertaken and successfully completed numerous remarkable projects in Odisha. From the construction of National Institute of Science Education and Research Bhubaneswar (NISER), Hospital Complex at AIIMS, Government Medical College at Balasore and Odisha to building the Lift Canal System of UIIP Kalahandi, L&T has played a substantial role in the infrastructure development of the state.

In recent years, L&T’s power transmission & distribution business has contributed to creating a robust and disaster proof distribution system in Odisha by executing several packages under various phases of different schemes such as the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP), State Capital Region Improvement of Power System (SCRIPS), Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).