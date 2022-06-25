Lt Governor visits Baltal and Pahalgam; Inaugurates 70-bedded fully-equipped DRDO hospital for quality healthcare services for Shri AmarnathJi Yatris

ANANTNAG : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today, in a day-long tour, visited both the Baltal and Pahalgam Axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and reviewed the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments during the visit.

The Lt Governor also conducted on-site inspection of facilities on travel routes of Baltal & Pahalgam and chaired review meetings at the base camps which discussed lodging, health care, communication network, sanitation, water supply, weather forecasting, emergency response, fire safety and all other basic necessities.

At Baltal, the Lt Governor inaugurated 70-bedded fully-equipped DRDO hospital for quality healthcare services to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris.

The Hospital, funded by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will house the facilities like X-RAY, General ward, OPD, ICU, Oxygenated ward, Pharmacy, Laboratory and Ultrasound.

Better coordination among various agencies is of utmost importance for better facilities, seamless journey and spiritual experience for Yatris. All the departments involved in Yatra Management to ensure the best possible facilities as a high number of devotees footfall is expected for the annual pilgrimage, observed the Lt Governor.

During his visits, the Lt Governor interacted with the Camp Directors, officials of Police and other security agencies and sought the status of the Yatra arrangements.

The Lt Governor instructed for fire audit at all vulnerable places and directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to hold regular joint meetings of all stakeholders including security agencies.

The Lt Governor also complimented all stakeholders for their efforts in completing the assigned tasks on time. He further called for better coordination among all the departments involved in yatra management for the safe and successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary passed explicit directions pertaining to the deployment of sufficient sanitation staff, installation of dustbins at appropriate locations, training of service providers, medical aid for High Altitude Sickness, displaying of rate lists, minimizing the waiting time for Yatris and illumination of camps and the track. He further stressed on making the Yatra plastic-free.

Sh Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, directed the concerned officers to stock 10 days of essential commodities, besides stocking diesel for gensets, in advance, at all identified locations on Yatra track.

Concerned Deputy Commissioners gave brief presentations on location outlay, accommodation capacity, movement plan of Yatris, sanitation plans, IEC activities etc.

Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department; Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Sh Shyambir, DC Ganderbal; Dr Piyush Singla, DC Anantnag; and other senior officers of Police, Civil Administration and SASB accompanied the Lt Governor.