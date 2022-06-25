Dr. M. D. Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, to address PHD Chamber on Geo-political Spill-overs and Indian Economy on 24th June 2022

New Delhi: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited Dr. M. D. Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, to address the members of PHD Chamber and industry stakeholders on ‘Geo-Political Spill-overs and Indian Economy’ on 24th June 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at PHD House, New Delhi.

Since the global economic environment is extremely dynamic, at this stage the implications of the global economic developments have to be adequately addressed so that the economic growth trajectory of the Indian economy remains intact, said Mr Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a press statement issued here today.

Industry Body appreciates the calibrated steps undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India and Government of India for handholding of the industry, said Mr Pradeep Multani.

We appreciate that India is the fastest moving economy among the major economies, despite so many global headwinds, said Mr Pradeep Multani.

Industry stakeholders look forward to interact with Hon’ble Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Dr. M. D. Patra, said Mr Pradeep Multani.