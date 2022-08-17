SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha visited Army Hospital in Srinagar earlier today to inquire about the health of Sh Pitambar Nath Pandit, who was injured in Shopian terror attack.

The Lt Governor enquired about the well-being of Sh Pitambar Nath Pandit and asked the doctors to ensure the best possible medical care for his early recovery.

The Lt Governor strongly condemned the terror attack on civilians in Shopian in which a civilian namely Sh Sunil Kumar has lost his life, and Sh Pitambar Nath Pandit received injuries.

“Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sh Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared”, said the Lt Governor.