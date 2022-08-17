Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha visits ITBP personnel injured in tragic road accident near Chandanwari

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Army Hospital Srinagar and enquired about the well-being of ITBP personnel injured in a tragic road accident near Chandanwari.

Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps was also present.

The Lt Governor went around the wards where the injured were receiving treatment, and passed necessary instructions to provide the best of medical facilities to them for their speedy recovery.

The Lt Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives of the ITBP personnel in the unfortunate incident and extended his condolences to the members of bereaved families.

“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel”, said the Lt Governor.