Yamaha Launches ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0 Brand Campaign

Chennai : After successfully positioning itself as a global brand with a strong racing heritage, under ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. today launched the 3rd Version of the national brand campaign, to elevate its image by intensifying the aspirational value through engaging customer centric activities and launches.

Since 2018, with the announcement of each phase of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, the company has been executing its product planning, marketing, and customer engagement strategies in line with the brand’s global image of ‘Excitement, Style and Sportiness’. As a result, 8 new global products were introduced with a focus on the premium segment. This led to an impressive rise of Yamaha’s market share in the premium motorcycle segment, moving up from 10 percent in 2018 to 15 percent in 2021.

On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Eishin Chihana said, “In India, ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign has played a significant role in positioning Yamaha as a premium brand with strong racing heritage. To further build on this image, and to create a sense of aspiration and pride of ownership within the Indian youth, we are glad to announce the launch of the ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0. We will reach out to a wider set of customers who aim to make motorcycling a part of their lifestyle. Additionally, we will intensify our promotion activities and expand our network of premium Blue Square stores to provide customers a delightful experience.”

A new brand campaign film on ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0 was also released today. The film portrays the aspiration levels of owning a Yamaha and how every Yamaha product enriches the lifestyle of the youth from different walks of life. It also showcases how the aspirations of the youth turn into reality, as they ride together to create new memories and evolve with “The Call of the Blue”.

Under this refreshing brand campaign, Yamaha is further revving up the excitement quotient, offering a premium ownership experience to all its customers by organizing engagement activities like – ‘The Call of the Blue Track Day’, ‘Blue Streaks’ Ride and ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend’.

Also, to amplify its presence in the premium segment, the company is aggressively expanding its current network of over 80 Blue Square showrooms, offering its customers a platform to interact with the brand and enjoy unique buying and ownership experience. Currently, India Yamaha operates with 1800 plus Touch Points across India.

On this occasion, the company also announced the #MyCalloftheBlue online contest for its customers. The top 4 winners will win an exciting trip to witness Sepang MotoGP in action.