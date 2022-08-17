Paradip Port to cross 120-MMT cargo handling this fiscal

Paradip: The PPA is determined to cross 120 MMT of cargo handling this fiscal, said Paradip Port Trust Authority (PPA) Chairman PL Harandh, while hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 76th

Independence Day here.

He also said the port destined to not only be a mega port but also a clean and green port in future.

Consecutively for the last 5 years, the PPA has been handling more than 100 MMT mark and continuously improving its productivity parameters like berth productivity, vessel turn-round time, pre-departure detection to reduce logistics costs to the customers, he said.

Mentioning about few path braking decisions by the Union Government like Major Port Authorities Act notified on November 3, 2021, he hoped that this will be a game-changer to the port sector and take the sector to world class benchmark.

With more than Rs 10,000 crore investment opportunity lined up under the Maritime Vision India, 2030, the Paradip Port is now the main driver for economic growth in Paradip region. Over Rs 3,500 crore worth of projects for port modernisation have been implemented, Harandh said.

As per Maritimi Vision, the entire port will be mechanised by 2025. The PPA aims to plant 1 million trees by 2025, he said.

For staff welfare, insurance coverage has been provided to over 900 employees and 800 contract workers giving coverage of Rs 5 lakh for natural death; constructions of 147 residential quarters have been planned for accommodation of port employees.

Going ahead, the port has laid down sustainable eco-friendly development as the forward strategy to success. Along with it framework have been laid upon to reduce pollution, implement waste management and recycling of dredge material at the port. Several green initiatives are underway at the port such as increasing the port power usage to solar energy, adopting to multi-clean fuel vehicles such as LNG and electric vehicles in the port, dust and pollution control as a part of corporate environment responsibility (CER) and driving greenification of the port, said Harandh.

Harandh awarded prizes to employees and Covid warriors of various Departments and CISF who excelled in their respective work area.