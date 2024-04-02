Lt Gen JS Sidana takes over as 33rd Director General of Electronics & Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant General JS Sidana took over as the 33rd Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DGEME) and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME on April 01, 2024. During his career spanning over 38 years, he has held a variety of important regimental, command, instructional and staff appointments. Before his present appointment, he was holding the post of Commandant of Military College of EME for a duration of two years. He has been the Major General of EME of HQ Central Command and commanded Army Base Workshop & EME Centre.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and was commissioned into the Corps of EME from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on December 14, 1985. His academic credentials include a Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University, M. Tech from IIT Kanpur and Master of Philosophy from Punjab University.

Upon taking over as the DGEME, Lieutenant General JS Sidana has encouraged all ranks of the Corps to embrace the power of technology and innovation to render effective engineering support to the Indian Army. He also paid homage to the bravehearts of the Corps by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.