Loom Solar launches ‘Shark’ series – India’s most efficient solar panels

New Delhi : Loom Solar, an emerging Solar Tech start-up under Govt. of India’s Start Up India initiative and the leader in mono panel category, today launched India’s most efficient solar panels. The introduction of revolutionising super high efficiency products under Loom Solar’s ‘Shark’ series with single panel capacity upto 440Watt & 530 Watt sets a new benchmark for the Indian solar industry.

Shark series by loom Solar, comes with Pure Mono PERC solar technology – with 144 Solar cells, 9 bus bars, which makes them one of the world’s most advanced technological product. The Shark series is backed by 6th Generation Monocrystalline Solar Cell (PID FREE) and has two variants – Shark 440 W– Mono PERC and Shark Bi-facial 440-530 W.

In comparison to existing technologies, the efficiency of Shark series is 20-30% higher and the Shark Bi-facial panels utilise both sides to generate power, to further raise the efficiency with the help of reflective surfaces like white paint, RCC roof and the installed height of 1.5 meters from the base.

Speaking on the occasion, Amol Anand, Co-Founder & Director, Loom Solar said, “Loom Solar is committed to introduce latest technologies with a sustained research and development. The launch of super high efficiency Shark series is a testament to our efforts that is slated to empower thousands of households with solar-based electricity. We shall continue to uphold our efforts and continue to introduce world class innovative products.”

Shark Bi-Facial, by Loom Solar also helps in 33% saving of rooftop space with respect to existing technologies, thereby, the same space can be utilised for any other purpose or may be enhance the overall capacity. This shall help households who have limited spaces including high-rise apartments. Technical specifications can be checked at https://www.loomsolar.com/products/shark-bifacial-front-back-power-generation-solar-panel

Further, Shark Series by Loom Solar, addresses larger agendas of supporting green power generation by harnessing solar energy thereby reducing per unit carbon footprint during power generation at household level. Loom Solar is already enabling thousands of households to address the nation’s sustainability agenda with clean and renewable energy.

Salient Features of Loom Solar’s Bifacial Solar Panel, 440 – 530 Watt, 144 Cells, 9 Bus Bar:

1. It Generates power from both sides, from front as well as back

2. It is the highest wattage solar panel, thus reduces the overall cost of ownership including -installation cost such as cost of stand, civil work, wires, connectors etc.

3. The Power Generation varies from 440 watt – 530 watts depending upon the reflecting surface

Uses 6th Generation Monocrystalline Solar Cell – free from potential induced degradationions

—