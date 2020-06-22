Locust control operations in full swing mainly in Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP in coordination with State Agricultural Departments, Local Administration and BSF

New Delhi: The locust control operation is in full swing mainly in Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP. 62 spray equipments (21 Micronair and 41 Ulvamast) are being used by Locust Circle Offices while 200 employees of Locust Warning Organization are deployed for conducting survey and control work. Control room has been established in all 10 Locust Circle Offices and also at LWO, Jodhpur. Even beyond the Scheduled Desert Area, temporary base camps are set up, at Jaipur, Ajmer, Dausa and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan; Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh; and at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh for effective control of desert locust.

Presently the control work is in full swing with the cooperation and coordination of the State Agricultural Departments, Local Administration and BSF. Two locust swarms from Indo-Pak border areas are reported, one each in Bikaner and Sriganganagar district. Control operation is going on against these swarms. At present, swarms of immature pink locusts with intermittent population of maturing yellow adults are active in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Jaipur, Nagaur, and Ajmer districts of Rajasthan, Panna district of Madhya Pradesh and Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Everyday locust control operations are carried out in the morning hours with the help of vehicle mounted sprayers, tractors and fire tender vehicles. The control operations are conducted with cooperation and in coordination with concerned officials of district administration and State Agriculture Department. So far, the Rajasthan government has deployed total 2142 tractors and 46 fire brigade vehicles, Madhya Pradesh total 83 tractors and 47 fire brigade vehicles, Uttar Pradesh 4 tractors and 16 fire brigade vehicles, Punjab total 50 tractors and 6 fire brigade vehicles and Gujarat deployed 38 tractors for locust control. The immature locust is very active and mobile making it difficult to control the swarm at one location, due to which it takes 4 to 5 days to control at different locations to completely eliminate the locust population in one place. The yellow, mature adults appear tending to copulate in some areas.

Supply order for 60 additional sprayers is placed with M/s. Micron, UK. On May 22, 2020, a VC was organized in the UK with representatives from Micron, UK and Indian High Commission to discuss the details of the supply plan. 15 no. of equipment has been received and deployed for locust control. The delivery of remaining equipment is also scheduled in due course.

Government of India has also issued a supply order of 5 CD Atomizer kits with GPS Trackers for aerial spray capabilities from this UK based company. The first two kits will be available in September 2020 and the remaining 3 kits are to be made after one month of their successful testing. These kits will be fitted into helicopters of the Indian Air Force (as agreed by them) and will be used for air operations for control of desert locusts.

For effective control of locusts in inaccessible areas and on top of tall trees, use of drones is being explored. An e-tender was invited to provide services of drones for aerial spraying of pesticides. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved conditional exemption for locust control. An Empowered Committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Additional Secretary, DAC&FW to assess and facilitate the possibility of aerial control capability as a locust control measure. On its recommendation, Work Order for engagement of drones has been issued to 5 companies on 06.06.2020. These companies have started work in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner and Nagaur areas and so far 12 drones have been deployed.

Supply order has also been issued for purchase of 55 additional vehicles to strengthen the control capacity. 33 vehicles have been delivered and deployed in locust control operations.

The situation is monitored constantly by higher authorities and needful is being done on priority basis.

As on 21.06.2020, locust control has been undertaken in 114,026 hectare area in Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The break-up of area treated is appended in the table.

District wise summary of control data (as on 21.06.2020)

Sl. No. Name of district No. of Spots Area Treated (ha.) Ajmer 24 5339 Alwar 2 185 Barmer 144 19750 Bhilwara 13 2505 Bikaner 49 8564 Bundi 2 235 Chittorgarh 12 2235 Churu 4 830 Dausa 7 2135 Hanumangarh 4 575 Jaipur 12 2435 Jaisalmer 74 10609 Jalore 8 1444 Jhalawar 1 205 Jhunjhunu 1 60 Jodhpur 103 16645 Karauli 1 25 Kota 3 505 Nagaur 56 10490 Pali 15 1985 Pratapgarh 2 370 Sawai Madhopur 1 130 Sikar 5 1110 Sirohi 3 560 Sriganganagar 68 4875 Tonk 2 425 Udaipur 3 715 Fazilka 20 640 Banaskantha 7 225 Kutch 10 560 Mhesana 2 190 Patan 2 55 Sabarkantha 1 40 Banda 1 100 Hamirpur 1 90 Jhansi 3 255 Lalitpur 2 235 Mahoba 2 170 Prayagraj 2 170 Sonbhadra 1 10 Amravati 3 146 Bhandara 4 410 Gondia 3 470 Nagpur 11 409 Agar Malwa 4 292 Anuppur 1 60 Ashoknagar 13 895 Balaghat 3 262 Betul 6 201 Bhopal 6 340 Chhatarpur 9 485 Chhindwara 9 156 Damoh 6 472 Dewas 5 210 Dindori 1 7 Guna 5 332 Gwalior 2 120 Harda 3 239 Hoshangabad 2 150 Jabalpur 2 37 Khandwa 3 124 Khargon 1 150 Mandla 8 328 Mandsaur 5 1075 Morena 4 279 Neemuch 9 1316 Niwari 4 300 Panna 4 185 Raisen 4 88 Rajgarh 6 152 Ratlam 5 816 Rewa 3 127 Sagar 3 139 Satna 14 565 Sehore 3 147 Seoni 3 187 Shahdol 3 29 Sheopur 5 223 Shajapur 2 52 Shivpuri 24 1566 Sidhi 6 156 Ujjain 5 1853 Vidisha 10 713 Kabirdham 4 82 909 114026

