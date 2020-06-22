Supreme Court says each Rath to be pulled by not more than 500 people and all of them to be tested for #coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court directs Odisha govt to impose curfew in Puri City during the time when Rath Yatra chariots are taken in procession. All entry points into the City of Puri, i.e., airports, railway stations, bus stands, etc., shall be closed during the period of Rath Yatra festival says SC in its Order.

Supreme Courtsays each Rath to be pulled by not more than 500 people and all of them to be tested for coronavirus. Each of those 500 persons shall be tested for the Coronavirus. They shall be permitted to pull the chariot only if they have been found negative. The number 500 shall include officials and police personnel says Supreme Court. SC directs Odisha govt to maintain record of persons allowed in Rath Yatra with details of medical conditions after testing.

It should be noted that Supreme Court says, Puri rath yatra will be held with coordination of Temple committee, State and central Govt without compromising with health issue.

Related

comments