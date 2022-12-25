Light up your holidays with these festive celebrations at CSMIA

Mumbai : Twinkling lights are a sign that the holiday season has arrived, whether they are on a decorated drive-through or a lit-up Christmas tree. With exciting celebrations planned to spread Christmas cheer, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) welcomes the most delightful season of the year. The airport is decked up in stunning installations and décor across its Terminals to surprise travellers with its Christmas merriment. Starting as early as 23rd December, travellers can enjoy the thematic decorations and celebrations at the airport continuing through early weeks of January 2023.

CSMIA is readily prepared with a visual treat of the largest, brightest, and gigantic Christmas Tree set-up at the heart of the airport near the departure halls at T1 & T2, that is sure to make you smile. Greeting with pomp and grandeur, CSMIA showcases stunning creatives and art installations across the terminal for each of the passengers to resonate this vibrant festival. Exciting line up of activities kicks out with Carol singing to enthrall and ignite everyone’s holiday spirit. Moreover, CSMIA has invited Internationally renowned band artists who will be performing live Instrumental Music for all, while Santa Claus will be busy distributing special goodie boxes & vouchers out to travellers. CSMIA has also scheduled a variety of kid-friendly events, including art and craft activities.

Additionally, the airport has made special arrangements for those eager to enjoy Christmas delicacies. F&B outlets across CSMIA has added festive assortment to the menus. With Winter Thali at Curry Kitchen serving variety of dishes from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and more, Cafeccino, Café Ritazza, and other cafés at CSMIA are introducing special edition winter sleeves for beverages that will make for a perfect Instagrammable story. Moreover, the first vegan restaurant in an airport in India, All Good Deli, will have a cake-mixing ceremony at T2 on December 23. Passengers can walk-in, participate and have the best of their travel experiences, starting at CSMIA.

In the true spirit of being a ‘Gateway to Goodness’ CSMIA has ensured to bring the Christmas cheer not just with candies and treats but also through prioritizing passenger safety and security. So, if you are travelling via CSMIA don’t forget to witness the enchantment of the festive season captured with the specially crafted Christmas activities at the airport that is sure to dazzle everyone.