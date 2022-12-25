Kisan Samman Diwas organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha and ICAR-CIFA

The KrishiVigyan Kendra-Khordha and ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar organized Kisan Samman Diwason 23rd December, 2022 at Belapada, Jatni, Khordha supported by Pratisruti NGO, Jatni. Dr. G.S.Saha, Principal Scientist & Head (I/C), Social Science Section, ICAR-CIFA highlighted the major contributions of the farmers/farmwomen in agriculture and allied sector and their pivotal role in achieving food and nutrition security. He also enlightened the participants about the different aquaculture technologies developed by ICAR-CIFA for the economic upliftment of the farming community across the county. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head (I/C), KVK-Khordha focused the application of modern technologies in agriculture to enhance the production and productivity of agricultural crops and promotion of various agri-entrepreneurial activities for sustainable livelihood and food and nutritional security. Mr. Bijay Kumar Jena, Director, Pratisruti NGO, Jatni briefed about their activities for the Socio-economic upliftment of the farming community. He also encouraged the participants to adopt the CIFA technologies in Aquaculture for income generation. The participants were also given awareness about the food safety, hygiene and sanitation. A Farmer-Scientist interaction was organized by Dr. Lakshman Sahoo, Senior Scientist, Mr. Sisir Kumar Mohanty, ACTO, ICAR-CIFA and Dr. B.K. Banja, CTO, KVK-Khordha. The participants also acquired knowledge about various Schemes implemented by the Government of India for agriculture and allied sectors for the welfare of the farming community. Eight progressive farmers from Jatni Block of Khordha district were felicitated on this auspicious day for their outstanding contribution in agriculture & allied sector for achieving food security. They shared their valuable experiences in agriculture and allied activities to enlighten the other participants. The Technical bulletin about technologies pertaining to agriculture and allied activities prepared by KVK-Khordha has been distributed to all the participants. A total of 120 officials from ICAR-CIFA, KVK, Khordha, Pratisruti NGO & progressive farmers/farmwomen from Belapada, Jatni, Khordha district participated in the programme.