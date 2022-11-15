[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

A “brand book” is the imprint of a brand’s unique identity, the particular trait that sets it far apart from the rest. Only brands boasting the richest heritage and the most defined philosophies can venture to leave an extensive account of their doings in such elegant, detailed writing.

Launched in 2016 with a mission to elevate the everyday by perfecting the balance between art and technology, LG SIGNATURE, a trailblazer in the home appliance industry, boasts an abundant pool of stories to tap into. That’s why it recently joined hands with leading lifestyle magazine, Monocle, to showcase LG SIGNATURE’s recollection of the past and vision for the future through the most exquisite brand book.

The book’s early chapters immerse readers in LG SIGNATURE’s history, laying out how the best of LG’s design and technology melded into one to give life to LG SIGNATURE. It then walks readers through the premium brand’s ideals and approach to crafting products that bring harmony between art and technology, and its refusal to compromise innovation and craftsmanship at all costs.

These authentic, rich tales are told by the innovators and master craftspeople who witnessed the birth of the brand and creation of its luxurious products. Beginning with what these true visionaries perceive the brand’s core identity to be, the personal accounts of LG insiders provide a new look into how LG SIGNATURE’s greatest products were honed to perfection through trial and error.

The closing pages of LG SIGNATURE’s inspirational brand book introduce its ambassadors, global icons who have made their mark on the world in their own unique ways. Here we meet Olivia Palermo, the frequently-quoted fashion authority who uses LG SIGNATURE appliances to streamline her busy day-to-day, and John Legend, the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist who maximizes his downtime through the power of LG SIGNATURE’s lifestyle-enhancing technologies.

Capturing LG SIGNATURE’s vision of a new way of life like never before, the LG SIGNATURE X Monocle brand book can be found at Monocle’s global stores so that thousands of distinguished consumers across the globe can read its story. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE’s history and discover what’s to come in the future, take a look at the brand’s chronicles through the lens of Monocle, here.