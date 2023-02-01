LG Showcases Portfolio of Advanced Home Appliances With “Life on the UP” at KBIS 2023

LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its state-of-the-art kitchen and living appliance lineups at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from January 31 to February 2.

Under the theme of ‘Life on the UP,’ LG’s exhibit showcases the modern design and advanced technology of the company’s latest appliances while highlighting the personalized convenience they provide through the addition of ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care features – now available on LG’s premium built-in lineups for the very first time. Featuring eight unique zones, LG’s booth explores diverse consumer lifestyles and aesthetics with each zone representing a different, well-known American city, location or landmark, and each displaying a selection of new, cutting-edge LG appliances.

Visitors to KBIS 2023 can discover the latest premium kitchen solutions from luxury built-in brands, Signature Kitchen Suite and LG STUDIO, both of which offer the refined design and personalization options that today’s consumers want for their homes. The new Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch built-in refrigerator comes in stainless steel or panel-ready option and boasts Signature Fit™ Integrated Design; enabling a seamless match with any interior décor and giving customers the choice of proud or flush installation.

Also on show at KBIS is LG’s new Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch gas cooktop. The impressive appliance features five, powerful brass burners totaling 67,500 BTUs – including a 24,000-BTU* Ultra-High™ dual burner with a convertible wok grate – which is the most of any cooktop in the luxury kitchen category. Additionally, the new cooktop is available with an easy-to-clean porcelain-coated cooking surface, while the LG STUDIO kitchen package now offers customers an elegant, new handle color – rose gold – to choose from.

For hassle-free cleanup, the Signature Kitchen Suite’s PowerSteam® dishwasher can complete a full cycle in less than one hour thanks to LG’s QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies, the latter of which circulates hot air throughout the appliance’s interior. The sleek, stainless steel dishwasher, which has ‘hidden’ controls located on top of its door, uses TrueSteam® to help remove caked-on food and reduce water spots, while QuadWash Pro uses high-pressure jets of water to clean dishware from multiple angles.

LG is also exhibiting its personalized living solutions at this year’s show, with ThinQ UP appliances such as the latest washer and dryer pair, a new minimalism concept kitchen appliances lineup, and lastly, the new MoodUP™ by LG STUDIO – a fridge with color-changing door panels (23 colors available for the upper panel and 19 for the lower) that can be easily controlled via the LG ThinQ app. ThinQ UP, which enables users to continuously upgrade their appliances with additional features, will soon be coming to LG’s built-in appliances – including the Signature Kitchen Suite and LG STUDIO lineup – as will ThinQ Care features designed to help users protect and get the most out of their LG solutions.

What’s more, LG is presenting entertaining events at the show to allow visitors to experience its products and brand values first-hand. In the Las Vegas-themed zone of the company’s booth, Signature Kitchen Suite chefs, Nick Ritchie from Napa Valley and Austin Kang from Seoul, are giving cooking demonstrations using Signature Kitchen Suite appliances to prepare delectable treats for attendees. LG is also hosting an exclusive party in its booth’s New York-themed zone on the evening before KBIS 2023 opens. Along with music and a colorful LED lighting display provided by the customizable MoodUP™ by LG STUDIO, guests will be able to enjoy delicious desserts made using the ultra-convenient Scan to Cook feature on LG STUDIO cooking appliances.

“At KBIS 2023, we will introduce the exceptional, personalized experience offered by our ultra-premium built-in appliances and ThinQ UP,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to deliver smart, stylish kitchen and living solutions designed to enhance consumers’ homes and daily lives.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (West Hall #3045, Las Vegas Convention Center) at KBIS 2023 will have the opportunity to experience the full portfolio of LG kitchen and living appliances.