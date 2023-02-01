Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture to be built as an open source, open standard, & interoperable public good, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presents the #UnionBudget 2023-24 in Parliament, today.

Finance Minister said ,” In the 75th year of our independence, the world has recognised the Indian economy as a bright star and the Indian economy is on the right track and despite a time of challenges heading towards a bright future.”

India’s rising global profile is because of the several accomplishments, unique world class public infrastructure, eg- Aadhar, CoWIN & UPI and to continue the commitment to ensure food & nutritional security, govt to implement from Jan 1, 2023, a scheme to supply free food grain to all priority households for the next 1 year, says Finance Minister.

Besides, Entire expenditure of about Rs. 2 lakh cr under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to be borne by the Central Govt. G20 Presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our role in the world economic order and Govt initiatives have bettered peoples’ live; Per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these 9 years, Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world, said Finance Minister.

Budget announces “PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman- a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople, conceptualized to enable them to improve quality, scale & reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain

To tap tourism potential, promotion of tourism to be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states’ convergence of government programs and public-private partnership. Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture to be built as an open source, open standard, & interoperable public good. This will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions through relevant information service, added Finance Minister.