LG Partners With SoundHound to Bring Voice AI Technology to Its Next-Gen IVI Systems

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with SoundHound AI, Inc. (SoundHound), a global player in voice artificial intelligence (AI), to jointly develop advanced voice AI technology for the next-generation of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

The partnership will leverage LG’s innovative IVI systems and SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform, which enables conversational voice control, to bring an up-to-dated convenience to the driver and passenger experience.

As an intelligence driven consumer electronics and IT business, LG has been trying to inspire the auto industry with new form-factors. Simultaneously, LG always pursues an innovative partner for the future of mobility.

SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform is built on Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies. These technologies enabled the evolution of voice experience from a legacy command-and-control interface to a more intuitive conversational functionalities for drivers and passengers.

This new collaboration will also allow users to take advantage of SoundHound’s voice commerce partnerships – meaning drivers and passengers will be able to pay for gas, parking or even order food directly from their vehicles, simply by using the microphone and infotainment display. Such voice-enabled commerce could help OEMs build new revenue streams via their connected vehicles.

Voice recognition is beginning to see much wider adoption in the auto segment, after initially being available only as an optional extra in select luxury vehicle models. As safety and ease-of-use being enhanced, voice AI technology will make it possible for carmakers to provide a range of services that will allow drivers to perform a variety of tasks hands-free and without taking their eyes off the road. Its wider implementation will also improve any commute or journey for those occupying the passenger seats as well.

With the virtual assistant market expected to grow considerably over the next decade, more automakers are recognizing the need to bring voice recognition features to their vehicle programs. In order to meet the anticipated rise in demand and move the technology forward, LG has partnered with the SoundHound. The two companies aim to bring innovative, new voice functionalities and capabilities to LG’s next-gen IVI systems to change the in-vehicle experience for the better life.

“We’re excited to collaborate with SoundHound and look forward to providing new in-vehicle experiences through seamlessly integrating its voice AI platform with our latest IVI system architecture,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “This partnership will allow us to better meet the needs of our auto industry customers and create innovative solutions that will help driving the future of mobility.”

“Our agreement with LG will allow auto manufacturers of all sizes to deliver the kind of voice-enabled infotainment experience that users have come to expect in every part of their lives,” said Keyvan Mohajer, president and CEO of SoundHound. “We’re entering an era where people are beginning to expect to talk to devices in the way they talk to each other, and that those interactions will be helpful and proactive. This experience is enabled by the most advanced voice AI technology.”

Based in Santa Clara, California, SoundHound is a leading innovator in AI-based voice recognition and natural language processing solutions, operating across various industries including audio, telecommunications, financial services and automotive.