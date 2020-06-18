LG Electronics offering insurance worth Rs. 50,000 on purchase of Home Appliance products from its portfolio

New Delhi: LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India is offering coronavirus-specific insurance in association with M/s. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd named ‘COVID’ insurance. The consumers can get insurance of up to ₹ 50,000 on the purchase of select Home Appliance products. The offer will be available across stores, valid till June 30th 2020.

The ‘COVID’ insurance benefits are available in three slabs, worth ₹ 50,000, ₹ 30,000, and ₹10,000 respectively and are available on purchase of Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and all appliances from LG Electronics. These offers are part of a larger effort by LG Electronics to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and provide better access towards medical services during difficult times.

Commenting on the initiative, Vijay Babu – VP-Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said “As a brand, LG Electronics has always taken Health & Hygiene as a priority. Our innovative technologies in Home Appliances range offer various features that help to keep products fresh and maintain bacteria-free healthy life. By offering COVID-19 insurance through the purchase of our Home Appliance products, we aim to provide a meaningful integration to consumers.”

Related

comments