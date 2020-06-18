4 districts in #Odisha to be covered under the scheme #GaribKalyanRozgarYojana

Bhubaneswar: Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana with an outlay of Rs 50,000 Crores will cover 116 districts in 6 States.

4 districts in Odisha including 1 Aspirational district will be covered under the scheme. The scheme will be launched by PM Narendra Modi on 20th June, 2020.

A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six States, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers.

The Abhiyaan will be a coordinated effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.

