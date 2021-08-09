Kotak Carries out Relief Operations in Flood-Affected Chiplun

Mumbai, 9th August, 2021: Nature struck a double whammy at Chiplun Taluka, Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra, in the last week of July when it was ravaged by torrential rains against the backdrop of COVID-19. Under its CSR Project on Disaster Management Relief & Rehabilitation, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (KLI) collaboratively carried out relief operations in the flood affected region.

Under the guidance of Dr Suhas Shah, Group Chief Medical Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group, and Shripad Jadhav, President, Kotak Mahindra Bank, a crack flood relief team was set-up. Kotak Flood Relief Operations members – KMBL’s Dr Manoj Pendbhaje, KLI’s Dr Mangirish Rangnekar, Dr Pankaj Yadav, and Nilesh Darwatkar, Dr Amit Paleja, Medical Officer, Wellness Group, KMBL and KMBL’s employees from Mumbai and Chiplun branches set up the “Flood Relief Camps” at Kherdi, Burhanwadi, Pethmap and Mirjoli villages in Chiplun Taluka and offered medical check-ups, medicines, sanitary napkins, masks, food, grains and other household items for the flood-stricken village people.

Shripad Jadhav, President & Business Head – Tractor Finance, Crop Finance & Gold Loans and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The heavy rainfall and floods that disrupted Chiplun Taluka wrecked the lives of many villagers. The problem was compounded as the villages were flooded at a time when all of us are combatting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, heavy flooding also cut-off the arterial roads connecting the villages to the highway. Kotak’s Flood Relief Camp helped address health-related issues that are seen in the aftermath of floods and also gave immediate survival assistance such as medicines, sanitary napkins, masks, food, grains and other essential household items.”

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group.