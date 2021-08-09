Cinthol announces actor Siddharth as brand ambassador for its germ protection health soap – Cinthol Health Plus

Mumbai : Cinthol, the legacy brand from the Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), brought onboard actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, as the brand ambassador for Cinthol Health Plus soap. This association is to drive awareness about the health soap which provides 99.9% germ protection along with a pleasant deo fragrance. A new Cinthol Health Plus TVC campaign #HaiTaiyaarHum featuring Siddharth, conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, will also go live to highlight product features and increase visibility of the brand.

Cinthol, as a brand, has always stood for the philosophy of ‘Alive is Awesome’. It encourages people to step outside their comfort zone, be adventurous and experience the thrill of outdoors in all its glory. Cinthol Health Plus is the new entrant in the Cinthol family. Popularly known for being strong, daring and honest, Siddharth is one of the celebrated actors in the country. This makes him the perfect choice for Cinthol Health Plus, which stands for fearless protection. Cinthol Health Plus symbolises being unafraid while taking on challenges and always prepared. This thought is showcased through the brand’s new #HaiTaiyaarHum campaign.

Speaking about the collaboration, Siddharth said, “Cinthol is a legacy soap brand which I have personally used over the years. I will be endorsing Cinthol Health Plus which stands for fearless protection. Being objective, firm and brave are some of the qualities which defines me as a person. This is the reason I feel my collaboration with the brand makes complete sense. Cinthol Heath Plus soap has the power of 99.9% germ protection with an amazing deo fragrance, which makes you confident as you take on everyday challenges. Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Cinthol and I want to encourage people to continue answering our call of duty because we have the assurance of Cinthol Health Plus.”

Commenting on the appointment of the brand ambassador, Sunil Kataria CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Cinthol is amongst the iconic brands that we have from the house of Godrej. With our new partnership with Siddharth, we expect to disrupt our core markets and further strengthen the brand position. Together with Siddharth, we are bringing the messaging of taking on one’s duties fearlessly with the assurance of Cinthol. The new TVC anchored on fearless protection will bring alive Cinthol philosophy of Alive is Awesome in a unique way. Unlike other health soaps, Cinthol Health Plus delivers protection from germs without compromising on fragrance.”

Cinthol Health Plus and Siddharth, aim to communicate how the soap safeguards you from bacteria and viruses. Being built on the strong association with protection outdoors, Cinthol Health Plus is a health soap that gives all-round protection with a refreshing fragrance, unlike other health soaps which smell “hospital like”.