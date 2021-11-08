Kotak Announces New Home Loan Interest Rate of 6.55%

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) today announced a new home loan interest rate of 6.55%* p.a., which is valid from 9th November to 10th December, 2021 (both days inclusive), as it continues to set the pace in offering home buyers one of the lowest interest rates in the market. Earlier in September, KMBL had kick-started the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.50%* p.a. – a limited period festive season offer that ends today, 8th November 2021.

Further, applicants who have received a home loan sanction letter from KMBL by 8th November, 2021 can lock in the earlier rate starting at 6.50%* p.a. if the loan is disbursed in the next seven days i.e. by 15th November, 2021.

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “It was just over a year ago that Kotak took the lead in offering consumers the best home loan interest rates, making home purchases more affordable. Most recently, our special 60-day festive season offer has been deeply appreciated by home buyers and we have seen very strong demand momentum – both in fresh cases and balance transfers. We are, hence, delighted to extend the good times for borrowers with a new home loan rate of 6.55%. This is a great opportunity for consumers to buy their dream home now.”

KMBL’s home loan interest rates now start at 6.55%* p.a. and is applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfers. This special rate is available across all loans amounts and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.

Features of Kotak Home Loans:

· Starting at 6.55%* p.a. on both Fresh Home Loans and Balance Transfer Loans

· Attractive rates for both the salaried and self-employed customer segments

· Instant in-principle sanction with Kotak Digi Home Loans

To apply for a Kotak Home Loan online, please visit Kotak Home Loans. Consumers can also apply through Kotak's bank branches across India. Kotak Home Loans are available across over 180 cities and towns in India.