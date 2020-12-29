Report by Nishapati Nayak; Koraput: Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal Launches Boat ambulance service in Swabhiman Anchal of Lamtaput. The said inauguration program was done by Mr. Raghuram Padal, MLA & DPC-CHAIRMAN, Koraput, Mr. Iswar Chandra Panigrahi, Chairman, Seeds corporations & District president (BJD) KORAPUT, Mr. Makrand Beura, CDMO, KORAPUT Mrs. Tulasi Kirsani, ZP, president, Mrs. Lakhmi Hantal, BLOCK CHAIRMAN, LAMTAPUT and officials, local leaders and BJD members were present on the said inauguration.

Boat ambulances have been set up with adequate facilities to provide emergency medical service to people living in cut-off areas in 41 Villages of 6 GPs covering about 10,000 population residing around Kolab Reservoir.

They are connected to the 108 ambulance service and can be availed of by dialling the emergency number. The ambulances also have GPS devices.

