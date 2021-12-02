Konark Festival’s day two showcases Sattriya and Odissi

Konark: Day two of the Konark Festival 2021 witnessed an exquisite dance form of Assam – Sattriya followed by Odissi. After the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the stage was lit with spell binding performances by Anita Sharma & Group from Guwahati and Niranjan Rout & Group from Bhubaneswar. The event was attended by Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Director General of Police Shri Abhay, Director Tourism Shri Sachin R. Jadhav and Director Odia Language, Literature & Culture Shri Ranjan Kumar Das as guests of honour.

The first set of performances saw renowned choreographer Anita Sharma performing Sattriyawith her troupe. Krishna Vandana, Nandi Geet, ChaliNach, RajaghoriyaChali, SutradhariNritya, Bhatima, LeelaGovindam and GajendraMokhsh were the 8 dance recitals performed by the students of the Abhinaya Dance Academy. LeelaGovindam was a special piece choreographed by the SangeetNatakAkademi awardee Anita Sharma set to taalSuta&EkTaal. The second half of the show saw enchanting Odissi performances by the students of Nupur led by eminent Odissi exponent Guru Niranjan Rout. The troupe performed Devi and thento Guru Niranjan Rout’s choreographies on pure Odissi dance formPallavi and Sun set to taalKhemata and taalJati respectively.

Both the audience and participants lauded the facilities and detailed COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by Odisha Tourism.

During the day, sand artists at Chandrabhaga Beach worked through sculptures of the golden sand on themes of ecotourism and ‘Manabasa’, a festival celebrated by married Odiawomen.

The popular beach spot now has OTDC serving delicious quick bites and refreshing beverages at the Chandrabhaga Beach Café.