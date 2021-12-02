E-nomination awareness programme under Bharat Ka Amrut Mahostsav organized in IFFCO premises on 02/12/2021.

Paradeep: As a part of celebration of “ Bharat Ka Amrut Mahostasav “ on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the Indian Independence, a special drive to increase the E-Nomination filing has been initiated by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. A mega awareness programme was organized at IFFCO premises in collaboration with Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office, Bhubaneswar on 02/12/2021.More than 50 contractors and 40 IFFCO employees participated in the awareness programme . Sh.A K Mall, Jt.G.M.(P&A) welcomed the EPFO authorities and highlighted the objective of the awareness programme. Sh.Ranjan Ku.Panda, Enforcement Officer Of EPFO, Regional Office, Bhubaneswar stressed on the importance and need of filing E-nomination online for the purpose of availing smooth EPFO services. The technical team of EPFO explained the stepwise process for filing E-nominations and clarified the doubts of all participants.

Sh.G.C.Acharya, DGM(HR) along with HR team of IFFCO witnessed the awareness programme.

