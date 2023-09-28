KIMS Cathlab Does Record 500 Plus EPS & RFA Cardiac Procedures, First in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : The Department of Cardiology in Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) under KIIT-DU celebrated a milestone today with crossing the 500 plus mark in Electro-Physiology Studies and Radio Frequency Ablation (EPS & RFA) procedure, that aims to control or correct an abnormal rhythm in human heart, in which KIMS is the leader and pioneer in Odisha.

Dr Anupam Jena from the Cardiology Department, KIMS had taken a special course in EPS & RFA management from South Korea. The procedure first started in KIMS Cathlab on November 29, 2017 and it is still a major centre for EPS & RFA procedures in the entire Eastern Region in India.

Medical Superintendent Prof Rama Chandra Das and Faculty members of Cardiology and Department of Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and staff of Cathlab were present during the special celebration.

Dr Jena said “earlier for the treatment of the EPS & RFA people from Odisha had to travel to Hyderabad or Chennai for treatment. KIMS had started it for the first time in Odisha and now people are getting the service right from here. It is helping people of our state in a great way.”

He also added that KIMS is getting an average of 10 cases or more in a month for EPS & RFA procedure and such cases are in the rise. “During COVID-19 pandemic for two years we experienced almost nil on this account, but now we are getting more patients and serve them with the best of the facilities,” added Dr Jena.

Dr Jena thanked the authorities of KIMS and especially the Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta for providing the infrastructure for the EPS & RFA procedure in KIMS Cathlab for which patients from Odisha are now getting the benefits.