KiiT International School commemorates International Disability Day in collaboration with Swabhiman

Bhubaneshwar: KiiT International School, Bhubaneshwar organized an event in collaboration with Swabhiman – State Disability Information and Resource centre to commemorate International Day for Persons with Disabilities. KiiT International School as an institute endorses the vision of inclusive education. The institution advocates Special Education Needs (SEN) and facilitate the same in every aspect. The wing is dedicated to catering to the needs of the children who need a little support and attention to pave their path towards right to be educated as equals and can envision a common future towards an inclusive education system through elimination of barriers and discrimination against children and young people with disability in education and in society.

As a commitment made to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, disability inclusion being one of its key factors in achieving peace, security, and by strengthening human rights is essential in achieving sustainable development. People with disabilities, about one billion of them, are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in this crisis in terms of fatalities. Under normal circumstance too, people with disabilities are less likely to be able to acquire any health, educational or employment opportunities. This shows how excluded disabled people are – which calls for an action.

By keeping this agenda in mind and following the footsteps of Founder KIIT & KISS, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, KiiT International school work towards introducing Sustainable, Accessible, Disability Inclusive practices at their school such as student activities to understand and achieve inclusive SDGs, by introducing graded curriculum in disability and inclusion, by adopting an accessible infrastructure, communication and processes and lastly and most importantly by embracing their differences and celebrating diversity.

On this aspect, through her keynote speech, Chairperson, KiiT International School, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal stated, “I earnestly thank the enthusiastic team of Swabhiman for bringing into the campus the sense of equality by encouraging and supporting our vision of inclusive and accessible education at KiiT International School by observing World disability Day. We strive to work towards an inclusive education system and the elimination of barriers and discrimination against children and young people with disability in education and in society. We are committed to creating a world where people with disabilities are fully included in all aspects of life – in the classroom and in our communities. Our special wing SEN is dedicated to catering to the needs of the children who need a little support and attention to pave their path towards right to be educated as equals to envision a common future. Today through this session let’s not only be sensitized with the reality but also stand together with the thought of building a society with equitized opportunity & approach.”

Founder & Chief Executive of Swabhiman Dr. Sruti Mohapatra a crusader of disability rights, whose relentless struggle and never-say-die-attitude have been a source of inspiration for all those fighting odds to make it big in life, stated, “Able and disabled together will create a sustainable, inclusive and beautiful planet. Schools are foundation for an inclusive and equal society. By embracing inclusion KiiT International School will lead the journey to an equal society in India.”

The students of KiiT International School enthralled by forming a Disability Bow, dressed in yellow & blue the colours of disability rights bow – these colours had been used by disabled people’s campaigns for equality since the 1990s, with accounts from the period suggesting that turquoise represented “unity” and yellow stood for “freedom”. Swabhiman stated facts and statistics of disability in India. It was filled with information and references relating to disability, which every person should be aware about to reduce the unfair treatment met against them. These were followed by interactive session, simulation activities and learning few words in sign language.

According to the recent report by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 2021 there are nearly 240 million children with disabilities all around the world. This report includes internationally comparable data from 42 countries and covers more than 60 indicators of child well-being – from nutrition and health, to their access of water and sanitation, protection from violence and exploitation, and education. This report is an evidence of the fact that they are most likely to face barriers in participating and engaging with the society and this translates into negative health and social outcomes.