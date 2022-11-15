‘Khadi India’ Pavilion – India International Trade Fair 2022

New Delhi : India’s multi-hued ethnicity, cultural diversity, colourful weaves and traditional crafts have come under one roof at the Khadi India pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2022. The Khadi India pavilion, depicting the theme of “Vocal for Local, Local to Global”, was inaugurated by Union Minister of MSME Shri Narayan Rane- in august presence of Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME, Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC, Shri B.B.Swain, Secretary MSME and other dignitaries.

The Khadi India pavilion has set-up more than 200 stalls for participation by Khadi artisans through Khadi Institutions, Units established under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) & units established under SFURTI Cluster from across the country, showcasing the finest handcrafted Khadi and Village Industry products. A selfie point with Mahatma Gandhi Ji and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi , is the centre of attraction at Khadi’s theme pavilion at Hall No. 3 of Pragati Maidan. The theme pavilion also depicts the core areas of Khadi, i.e. rural economy, technology, infrastructure, youth participation and global outreach, as five pillars of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the Vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Live demonstration of Charkha Spinning activity, making pottery items, Agarbatti making, Embroidery on Pashmina & Wool by J&K women artisans, etc. are being done at the Khadi India pavilion, to educate and motivate youths to take up self-employment activities and to become ‘Job provider, instead of Job seeker’. A special Facilitation Desk’ will also guide the budding entrepreneurs about setting up manufacturing / service units under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP).

A range of premium Khadi fabric like; Muslin of West Bengal, Pashmina from Jammu & Kashmir, Patola silk of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk, Bhagalpuri Silk, Phulkari of Punjab, Kalamkari & Punduru Khadi products of Andhra Pradesh and several other varieties of cotton, silk and wool fabric are displayed at the Khadi India Pavilion. A wide range of village industry products produced in the rural atmosphere by the Khadi artisans are attracting the visitors.

Chairman KVIC, Shri Manoj Kumar said the products of “Naye Bharat Ki Nai Khadi“ displayed in the Khadi India Pavilion, are a symbol of India's progress towards "Swadeshi" and "Self-reliance" under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister. The sheer variety of Khadi and Village Industries products being displayed at the IITF, indicates the strengthening of India’s domestic manufacturing sector and the rural economy. Khadi, therefore, remains the time-tested tool of self-reliance and economic self-sustainability,” Shri Manoj Kumar said.

On this occasion, Chairman, KVIC also thanked all the Khadi Karyakartas graced the inauguration program of the 'Khadi India' pavilion.