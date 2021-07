Kochi: Kerala reports 17,518 new cases, 132 deaths and 11,067 recoveries today; Test positivity rate is at 13.63% says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on COVID19 situation.

To avoid the possibility of the COVID third wave, we are speeding up vaccination. If we get an adequate number of vaccines from the Centre, at the pace of vaccination carried out in the state, 60% of Kerala’s population can be vaccinated says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.