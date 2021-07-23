309 Railway Stations provided with Video Surveillance System

New Delhi: Agreement was signed between RailTel’s subsidiary RailTel Enterprises Ltd and Indian Railways on dated 24th March, 2017 for providing Video Surveillance System at 983 Railway Stations.

The project cost is ₹ 500 crore and ₹ 295 crore have been allocated for the same under Nirbhaya Fund till 2021-22

As on date, 309 Railway Stations have been provided with Video Surveillance System and remaining 674 Railway Stations have been targeted for completion by October, 2022.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.