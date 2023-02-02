Kendriya Bhandar selling Atta to consumers at Rs 29.50/kg

The Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution in a meeting here today reviewed the progress of Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). He particularly reviewed the progress of supply of Atta (wheat flour) @ Rs. 29.50/kg through various outlets in the country for sale to consumers with a view to check inflationary trend in food economy.

Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary DFPD during the meeting with Food Corporation of India (FCI), Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) decided that these institutions will lift wheat upto 3 LMT from FCI Depots and after converting it into Atta they will sell Atta to Consumers @ Rs. 29.50/Kg through various retail outlets, mobile Van etc.

These institutions agreed to supply Atta @ Rs. 29.50/Kg named as “Bharat Atta” or “any other suitable name” with bold mention of MRP of Rs. 29.50/Kg. Kendriya Bhandar has already started the sale of Atta @ Rs. 29.50/Kg from today itself, however, NCCF and NAFED will supply Atta @ Rs. 29.50/Kg from 6th February 2023 onward.

It was also decided that any Corporations/ Cooperatives/ Federations/Self Help Group of State Governments/UTs may also get allocated wheat @ Rs. 23.50 /Kg from the Government of India on recommendation of respective State Government/ UT for sale of Atta to consumers @ Rs. 29.50/Kg.

The Committee of Ministers under chairmanship of Hon’ble Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah reviewed the prices of essential commodities on 25.01.2023 and decided to release 30 LMT wheat from FCI stock through OMSS.

It was decided that 25 LMT be offered through the e-auction route to traders, flour mills, etc as per the usual process followed by FCI. Bidders can participate in e-auction for a maximum quantity of 3000 MT per region per auction. 2 LMT be offered to State Governments for their schemes @10,000 MT/State without e-auction. 3 LMT be offered to Govt PSUs/cooperatives/Federations such as Kendriya Bhandar/NCCF/NAFED etc without e-auction. This will be subject to the stipulation that they convert wheat to atta and offer it to public at an MRP not exceeding Rs 29.50/kg.

Subsequently, DFPD made allocation of 2.5 LMT of wheat to Kendriya Bhandar/ NAFED /NCCF as per their requisitions. Kendriya Bhandar and NAFED were allocated 1LMT each and 50000 MT was allocated to NCCF on 27th January, 2023.