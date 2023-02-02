Parliamentary Delegation from Zambia led by H.E. Ms Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti calls on President of India, Droupadi Murmu

A Parliamentary Delegation from Zambia led by H.E. Ms Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti called on President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 2, 2023).

Welcoming the delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that India and Zambia enjoy strong and cordial relations. The leaders of the Zambian freedom struggle, like the founding father and first President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda drew inspiration from the Indian freedom struggle, particularly Mahatma Gandhi.

The President said that in the area of economic cooperation, our bilateral trade has been growing steadily. India is one of the leading investors in Zambia. She said that it is a matter of satisfaction that India and Zambia share a strong development partnership including India’s four lines of credit, which are being utilized in important fields such as transport, hydro-power, and health. She urged to work to strengthen this partnership, for the prosperity and development of India and Zambia.

The President noted that past parliamentary visits have strengthened relations between the Parliaments of India and Zambia. She appreciated the efforts of the National Assembly of Zambia to form an India-Zambia Parliamentary Friendship Group. She was confident that this visit would make these bonds even stronger.