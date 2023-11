New Delhi,28th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today expressed happiness about the presence of diplomats from several nations, who got a glimpse of India’s cultural vibrancy in Kashi’s Dev Deepavali.

Shri Modi posted on X :

“Kashi is synonymous with Dev Deepavali and this year as well, the celebrations have been grand. Equally gladdening is the august presence of diplomats from several nations, who have got a glimpse of India’s cultural vibrancy.”