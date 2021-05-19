Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs. 1.00 crore  to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority from its CSR funds

Chennai: Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs. 1.00 crore (One crore) to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority from its CSR funds. Thiru B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO of Karur Vysya Bank handed over a demand draft for Rs. 1.00 crore to Thiru. V. Senthil Balaji, Hon’ble Minister of Electricity, Prohibition & Excise, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The bank has also donated ten ambulances – 2 for use in the plains and 8 for use in hilly regions – to the Government of Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs. 1.77 crores.

The bank has donated Rs. 3.29 cr. so far during the second wave of COVID-19 under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr. B. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said, “Karur Vysya Bank is committed to support the initiatives of the Central and State Governments in their fight during this pandemic. Our branches continue to function and our employees determinedly provide service, as always, to our valuable customers during these difficult times.”