Himachal Pradesh Govt. releases Single Number – 108 for COVID related transport

Shimla: A spokesperson of Health department said here that timely shifting of Covid-19 patients from home to health care facility and inter-facility transfer in the case of referral is imperative to ensure better clinical outcome. Keeping in view the increasing number of Covid positive cases during this second wave of Covid-19 and to provide services to the Home isolated patients, in case they require shifting to the institution. He said that the respective district administration has been asked to explore all available means of transportation such as vehicles available with Army, Paramilitary, ESI, Hydroelectric projects etc. to facilitate the movement of COVID-19 confirmed/suspected patients, in addition to the ambulances deployed by Health Sector.



He informed that for ease of accessibility all the ambulances which have been mobilized by the respective districts are being mapped on to 108 for the smooth discharge of transport services. Any patient who is currently at home and is either a known case or a suspected case of Covid-19 may call up 108 for mobilization of ambulance. The call centre executive will assign the ambulance only after the confirmation for shifting is received from the concerned District nodal person.



For inter facility transfers of the COVID-19 patients between DCCC, DCHC and DCH, the Nodal officer of the referring Institution shall confirm the availability of beds from the destination facility and convey the probable time of the arrival of the COVID-19 patient to the Nodal officer of the Destination facility, so that the handing over time at the Destination facility is minimised.



The Ambulances shall be stationed by the concerned CMO ensuring a uniform geographical spread, in such a way that the transportation time is minimized and the patient can be shifted to the facility, immediately in order to reduce morbidity and mortality. The stationing can also be guided by the number of persons in Home Isolation in that particular area.



The spokesperson informed that these ambulances shall be utilized for the transportation of the Covid-19 patients from their home to the Hospital and Inter facility Transfer as required by the respective BMO/CMO of the respective districts. For providing drop back facility to the Covid-19 cured patients from the institutions to home, non ambulance vehicles/hired vehicles may be utilized by respective District Administration/CMOs.



He also informed that in addition to 123 ambulances from 108-NAS and 102-JSSK ambulances, 9 more ambulances have been mapped on to the 108 call centre yesterday for Covid duties.





