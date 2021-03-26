Kalyan Jewellers successfully listed on the National Stock Exchange

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers has successfully launched one of India’s biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the retail space with its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today. The listing ceremony concluded at the NSE building in Mumbai where Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers rang the opening bell along with the company’s management.

Talking at the listing ceremony, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman extended his gratitude to the larger Kalyan Jewellers’ family, including the company’s employees, business partners and customers, for their support over the years. In his speech, Mr. Kalyanaraman also threw light on some of the company’s accomplishments, key milestones and differentiated business strategy. The Executive Directors of Kalyan Jewellers, Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman and Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, were also in attendance.

With a pan-India presence, Kalyan Jewellers currently operates 107 showrooms in 21 states and union territories, complemented by a network of 766 My Kalyan outlets across India as well as 30 showrooms in the Middle East.

